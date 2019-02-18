Community & Arts events: Feb. 21-Feb. 23

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

To find out how to become a Calendar Partner, email or call Cynthia Prairie

at cprairie@chestertelegraph.org or 802-875-2703.

To be included in events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Feb. 21: Sample new yarns at ‘yarn tasting’

On Thursday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m., Six Loose Ladies Yarn Shop holds a “yarn tasting” at the shop, 287 Main St. in Chester.

It’s a five course meal, a chance to sample five new and different yarns for spring made by at Berroco Yarns.

Needles and hooks will be provided. Participants have the chance to knit or crochet with silk, cotton, wool and linen blends to see which they like and to help the shop decide which to order for spring. Each knitter receives a bag of five different mini skeins. There will be a door prize drawing and homemade treats.

This is a free event. Register in advance by calling 802-875-7373, or emailing 6looseladies@gmail.com. The event is limited to 15 participants.

Six Loose Ladies will hold a Malabrigo Yarns show showcasing its hand-painted yarns through March 15.

Shop hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday until 8 p.m., and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. The shop is closed Monday and Tuesday.

Feb. 21: Thrift Shop holds three-day sale

On Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 21 to 23, all merchandise in the Chester-Andover Family Center Thrift Shop is marked down half price.

During this sale, Thrift Shop personnel would appreciate if donations were not dropped off, allowing them to meet the needs of shoppers in a more efficient way.

Sale times are Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 802-875-3236 or visit its website and check out its Facebook page to see more upcoming sales and events.

Feb. 22: Free movie night at Winhall Library

Meet at the Winhall Library to screen a recently released movie. Due to their movie licensing agreement the title cannot be advertised outside of the library at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville.

This R-rated movie is being shown in collaboration with the Winhall Community Arts Center. Click here to find out more information about this movie.

Email any questions to winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741. “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Instagram and Twitter.

Feb. 22: ‘Young Picasso’ documentary screens at Stone Church

Stone Church Film continues its series of Exhibitions on Screen with the newly released documentary Young Picasso at 7:30 pm. on Friday, Feb. 22 in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Pablo Picasso was one of the most prolific artists. Many films have dealt with these later years—his art, the affairs and the wide circle of friends. This film covers the early years of Picasso: his upbringing and the learning that led to his extraordinary achievements.

The Exhibition on Screen film explains how this young artist acquired his craft. Looking carefully at two key early periods – the so-called Blue Period and Rose Period – the film takes the audience all the way to 1907 and the creation of a critical painting in the history of art. Working closely with all three Picasso Museums in Malaga, Barcelona and Paris this film explains how he rose to great heights.

Tickets are $10 and are available in person at Village Square Booksellers (Bellows Falls), Misty Valley Books (Chester), by phone at 802-460-0110, or online here.

Feb. 23: Hike the Merck Forest

On Saturday, Feb. 23, meet with the Manchester section Green Mountain Club at 9 a.m. at the Merck Forest parking lot to snowshoe in Merck Forest. The group will hike about 5 miles, with several 500 feet up and downs. It is a moderate hike. Bring extra clothes, snacks, lunch, and fluids. Poles are helpful. Register by calling Greg Hopper at 917-287-0246 or gbhopp85@gmail.com.

Feb. 23: First Run and Green Mountain Club Fundraiser

Saturday, Feb. 23, meet the Stratton Mountain summit caretakers, Hugh and Jean Joudry and industry reps introducing new products for spring and summer at First Run from 4 to 7 p.m. at 5 Village Lodge Road in Stratton Mountain.

In cooperation with Osprey, Black Diamond Equipment, Danner, Altra Running and Long Trail Brewing, Stratton hosts an event to showcase new products for spring and summer as well as highlighting the Green Mountain Club and its efforts in creation and maintenance of the Long Trail hiking trail in Vermont. The event raises funds to support the trail caretaker program, which interacts with all the hikers on the trail right here in this area, as well as the rebuilding of the Peru/Bromley Fire Tower.

For more information call 1-800-STRATTON or 802-787-2886, or click here.

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.