Making the perfect pickled peaches

Yeah, I know: It isn’t pickling time nor am I an old fuddy-duddy “puttin’ up” for the winter. However, there are certain recipes that my ancestors including my parents used that I adore, and this happens to be one of them.

15 firm peaches (see NOTE)

3 cups sugar

1 1/4 cups apple cider vinegar

1 cup mulling spices*

1 cup water

6 (16-ounce) canning jars with lids

Peel, pit and wedge peaches about an inch in thickness; set aside.

Using a pot that is non reactive, such as stainless steel, bring remainder of ingredients to a boil over medium high heat with the lid on. Once boiling, remove from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.

Remove peaches with a slotted spoon and divide among canning jars. Add liquid to each jar, filling to the top.

Make sure each jar has some of the spices. Seal with canning lids and refrigerate until needed.

* I used mulling spices prepared for apple cider and I must tell you, it was the most PERFECT blend of spices for peaches I have ever tasted. Certainly you can substitute a dozen cinnamon sticks and a quarter cup whole cloves as traditionally used, but you would be missing out on something very special. I also substituted apple cider vinegar in place of white vinegar because it was only natural. I would suggest rice wine vinegar or red wine vinegar as well.

NOTE: You can very easily used frozen sliced peaches in this recipe as well, to help with time constraints with absolutely no discernible difference in texture or taste.