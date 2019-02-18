Editor’s note: Sam Lloyd Jr. grew up in Weston and attended Green Mountain Union High. He is a stage and screen actor, comedian and musician.

Sam has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

We are working on a treatment plan and sympathize with the many people who have gone through/are going through the battle.

We are fortunate to have an excellent medical team working with us.

We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support, prayers and love, and incredible generosity of family, friends, neighbors, and from people we have never even met.

Sam truly considers himself to be the luckiest man (man! man!) on the face of the earth (earth! earth!). We are optimistic and ready for the fight ahead.

Thank you again for your thoughts and strength during this time. It is something we will carry with us always.

The Lloyds

Sam, Vanessa and baby Weston

