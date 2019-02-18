To the editor: A message of thanks from
Sam Lloyd Jr. and family

| Feb 18, 2019 | Comments 1

Editor’s note: Sam Lloyd Jr. grew up in Weston and attended Green Mountain Union High. He is a stage and screen actor, comedian and musician.

Sam, Weston and Vanessa Lloyd. Photo from Sam Lloyd Jr.’s Go Fund Me Page.

Sam has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

We are working on a treatment plan and sympathize with the many people who have gone through/are going through the battle.

We are fortunate to have an excellent medical team working with us.

We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support, prayers and love, and incredible generosity of family, friends, neighbors, and from people we have never even met.

Sam truly considers himself to be the luckiest man (man! man!) on the face of the earth (earth! earth!). We are optimistic and ready for the fight ahead.

Thank you again for your thoughts and strength during this time. It is something we will carry with us always.

The Lloyds
Sam, Vanessa and baby Weston

 

  1. Jennifer Harper says:
    February 18, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    For those interested in supporting Sam and his family, here is the GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/dhfz9q-save-sammy

