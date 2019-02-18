To the editor: Weston Dam meeting rescheduled for Feb. 27

The Cold Spring Brook Memorial Park Task Force of Weston consisting of members from the Weston Conservation Commission, Weston Community Association and landscape professional, is inviting the public to attend an important public information meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 (Snow date of Thursday, Feb. 28) at the Weston Playhouse to discuss proposals for the removal of the lower dam and stream restoration of Cold Spring Brook.

The Task Force consists of members from the Weston Conservation Commission, Weston Community Association and a landscape professional. Refreshments will be available.

At Town Meeting March 5, Weston voters will be asked to consider an appropriation toward this project.

In 1946, Lewis Parkhurst deeded land to Weston Community Association to benefit the public. Maintained since 1950 by the WCA as the Cold Spring Brook Memorial Park as a memorial to Weston residents who served in both World Wars and has been enjoyed by residents and visitors (as well as their pets) for fishing, picnics, quiet contemplation and even weddings.

In 2011, Tropical Storm Irene created a safety hazard by breaching the lower dam and altering the stream flow. Two years ago, the Cold Spring Brook Memorial Park Task Force was formed to explore possible solutions to deal with the breached dam and altered stream course. The Task Force has been working with Dubois and King Engineers and representatives from state and federal agencies to design a workable solution that will again afford the public a safe and accessible community space for recreation and scenic enjoyment. That solution is now at hand and ready for implementation.

Sincerely,

Annie Fujii

Chair

Cold Spring Brook Memorial Park Task Force