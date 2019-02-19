To the editor: Whiting Trustee candidate seeks voter support

I am writing to introduce myself as a candidate for the Board of Trustees of the Whiting Library and to ask Chester residents for their vote on March 5th. My name is on the ballot.

My wife and I moved to northern Vermont 20 years ago with our family, and we relocated to Chester almost two years ago to be closer to our children and grandchildren. We are thrilled to have wonderful neighbors here, respect the commitment residents have made to serve our community, and appreciate the functional and historic value that the Whiting Library provides for our town.

Professionally I served as an educator for 41 years, beginning with teaching science and speech at schools for the deaf in New Jersey, New York City and California. After 14 years, I became a school administrator in New Jersey.

In Vermont, I had the privilege of being a high school and middle school principal for 15 years before retiring. I’ve also taught both undergraduates and graduate students at the college level. My background in science and learning fosters my interests in STEM and early literacy resources for our town library.

I’ve always been a strong supporter of our town and school libraries and have been a part of modernizing resources and programs in my role as a school administrator. I also have experience as a public servant having been elected as a borough councilman and school board member/president over the course of several years while living in a tight-knit community in New Jersey. There, our school and library were both on the Registry of Historic Places and served as attractions and valued resources for the borough.

Since moving to Chester, I’ve recently been inducted into Rotary and attend Chester Economic Development Committee meetings as an interested resident. I look forward to contributing to the success of the Whiting Library as a Trustee and will welcome input from residents on programs and services.

Ed Grossman

Chester