Fine winter weather for Chester Winter Carnival

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

After some years of either bitter or balmy temperatures, the Chester Winter Carnival went off this weekend under sunny skies and with comfortably cold thermometer readings. The ice rink was frozen solid as several of those playing broom hockey found when they fell. And there was even sufficient, if not plentiful, snow.

On Saturday, the Chester Snowmobile Club introduced dozens of kids to snowmobiling with two mini snowmobiles on a track at the American Legion Field. At the same time, others were using muscle power to climb the Pinnacle hill for a gravity powered ride. There were sleigh rides, broom hockey and a snowmobile poker run among other weekend activities and, of course, there were plenty of warm food and drinks.

Here are a few images from the weekend.