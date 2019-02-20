GM girls hoop seniors honored at last home game

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Green Mountain girls hoop squad honored its eight senior players on Wednesday Feb. 13 just before their last home appearance. After the ceremony, the girls went on to thump Woodstock 59 to 21.

As of this writing, the GM team is 14 and 4 with two games left in the season.The two remaining games are 7 p.m. Thursday Feb. 21 at Proctor and 2:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 23 at Bellows Falls.

Seeding for the post season will be announced on Monday Feb. 25.