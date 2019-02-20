GM girls hoop seniors honored at last home game

| Feb 20, 2019 | Comments 0

GM Girls basketball seniors from left Allie Kenney, Reilly Merrill, Rachel Guerra, Hannah Buffum, Maya Lewis, Paige Karl, Annie Lamson and Alyssa Ripley

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Green Mountain girls hoop squad honored its eight senior players on Wednesday Feb. 13 just before their last home appearance.  After the ceremony, the girls went on to thump Woodstock 59 to 21.

As of this writing, the GM team is 14 and 4 with two games left in the season.The two remaining games are 7 p.m. Thursday Feb. 21 at Proctor and 2:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 23 at Bellows Falls.

Seniors with their parents just before the game. Photos provided

Seeding for the post season will be announced on Monday Feb. 25.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: BasketballSports News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.