To the editor: Independent school begins capital campaign

The Black River Independent School Committee (BRISC) has begun seeking the support of the community through its first annual Capital Campaign. The group is actively pursuing establishing an independent school in Ludlow which would serve all students in grades 7-12 of Ludlow and Mt. Holly.

As of June 2020, Black River High School will close its doors. The towns of Mount Holly and Ludlow will acquire school choice, opening up the opportunity for the independent school to accept public tuition dollars. BRISC has already retained the professional advice of several experts in the field as to how this can be accomplished.

Donations are going towards costs associated with opening the school, such as these professional fees as well as application fees. The response from the community has been inspiring and the financial support currently received is encouraging.

The group is soliciting input from the community. Meetings are held every Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Black River High School library. Anyone with interest or expertise is encouraged to attend the meetings and to contribute to the work in progress. The group’s primary focus is to define a mission and vision for the independent school, Black River Academy. BRISC is seeking not only monetary support but also volunteers.

If you would like more information or would like to get involved with the Black River Independent School, please contact Uli Donohue or John Bannon at blackriverindependentschool@gmail.com. Please visit our website www.blackriveracademy.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485 Ludlow, VT.

Uli Donohue

John Bannon