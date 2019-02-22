Weston Liquor Control, Select Board agendas for Feb. 27
The Town of Weston’s Liquor Control Board and Select Board will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 27, beginning with the Liquor Control Board at 7:15 p.m. The meetings will be held at the Town Office, 12 Lawrence Hill Road. Below are the agendas of both.
Liquor Control Board
1. Second Class Liquor License: Weston Village Store 2nd class
2. Any Requested Changes to the Agenda:
____________________________________________________________________
Select Board
1. Public Comment:
2. Barry Hart:
3. Zoning Administrator:
4. Notary:
5. Review and Approve Minutes:
6. Delinquent Tax Report:
7. SO #5 Payroll, SO #5 Vendors:
8. New & Old Business:
9. Adjourn:
