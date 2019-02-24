Andover Select Board agenda for Feb. 25

The town of Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25 at Town Offices, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from February 11th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

6. Old Business:

A. Generator discussion

B. Garage computer

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

B. Excess Weight Permit

8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 3/11/2018, 6:30 p.m.