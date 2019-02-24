Andover Select Board agenda for Feb. 25
The town of Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25 at Town Offices, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from February 11th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
6. Old Business:
A. Generator discussion
B. Garage computer
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
B. Excess Weight Permit
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 3/11/2018, 6:30 p.m.
