Chester Chatter: Friends help cure Cabin Fever

By Ruthie Douglas

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The time is upon us: the time of the year known as Cabin Fever. We natives have come up with ways to keep us happy and cheerful, mostly it depends on your age though. This year is very different for me as I have been in rehab for nine months.

I have worked out some plans to keep me upbeat. I have a large window by my bed, which overlooks the parking lot and a section of Route 11. Does that seem boring to you? Well, it isn’t necessarily. I watch the staff come and go changing their shifts. I watch the plow clearing the parking lot. However, some things that I see I cannot mention …

Also, I have watched more TV than anyone needs to view. I have read a book every two days. I go to Bingo, something I had never done before. The rehab has many activities that I really enjoy. Some new friends and I play cards most every night of the week. I have made many new friends. I adore the wonderful staff here. They share jokes with me, they hold me when my pain overwhelms me and cheer me up when I am blue.

Well folks, that is my Cabin Fever. I am warm. Folks take care of me, long-time friends stop by or phone me. For now, it’s where I have to be and it could be a lot worse.

Notes from all over

Hope you got to see the beautiful and bright super moon. It really was something and you could view it on two nights.

Doris Clark as passed away. She leaves daughter Donna Albanese and son Fred Clark.

Chester Winter Carnival was a huge success and enjoyed by many. Recreation Director Matt McCarthy does a great job. Many activities were offered making it a good time for everyone. Great job Matt.

State Rep. Tom Bock is back to work for us at the Vermont State House. Also congratulations to Jessica Joy Lipton Pierce, an 8th grader from Chester who was chosen to serve as a legislative page from among 88 applicants from around the state.

Town Meeting Day is coming up. Plan to attend and get out to vote.

Remember our Police Department, Fire and Rescue Crew as we are so lucky for their service. See you March 4 and March 5 for Chester Town Meeting and Election Day.