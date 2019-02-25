Community & Arts Events: March 1 to March 5

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

March 1: Preschoolers get a lesson in magic

of maple syrup



There is a lot that happens to make maple syrup. Discover more about the New England tradition of maple sugaring during the Preschool Nature Program: Magic Maple Syrup from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 1 at The Nature Museum, 186 Townshend Road in Grafton.

Taste some local maple syrup, hike in search of maple trees, and make a sugar shack craft. The program is recommended for ages 3 to 6 years old. The cost is $5 per child if registered in advance at www.nature-museum.org; drop-in cost is $8 per child. Caregivers are free.

For more information, visit www.nature-museum.org, or call 802-843-2111.

March 1: Paint a bowl; make a difference

Drop in any time on Friday, March 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. and paint a bowl and “make a difference” by donating your bowl to The Chester-Andover Family Center’s Empty Bowl Dinner and Fundraiser. The event takes place at Endless Creations, 23 Maple St. in Chester.

Make a Difference bowls are $5. All proceeds benefit the Chester-Andover Family Center and GMUHS Art Programs.

For more information, contact Chester-Andover Family Center by calling 802-875-3236, visiting their website chester-andoverfamilycenter.org or Facebook page.

March 2: Jazz duo performs two shows at Stone Church



Two world-class musicians — Ali Ryerson, flute, and Joe Carter, guitar — have joined forces to perform Brazilian jazz and other jazz forms at festivals and concerts around the country and globally.

On Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. and again at 9:15 p.m., you can experience their music live in the Chapel at the Stone Church on the Hill at 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Seat pricing is $20 general admission (seniors save $5) and $35 premium reserved and available now. Same-day tickets increase to $25 general admission ($20 for seniors) and $45 for premium reserved. Advance tickets are available at Immanuel Episcopal Church.

Purchase tickets in person at Village Square Booksellers, Bellows Falls, or Misty Valley Books in Chester or call the box office at 802-460-0110 or visit their website at www.stonechurcharts.org.

March 3: New Winhall Community Arts Center hosts open house



Attend the ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Community Center at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, followed by self-guided tours until 4 p.m. The Winhall Community Arts Center is located at 3 River Road, Winhall.

For more information, call (802) 297-1586 or visit its Facebook page.

March 2: Learn to crochet

a button necklace

Teacher Carol Collins will teach class members to create a necklace by crocheting cotton or linen cording as a foundation, then, crocheting buttons onto that band.

Choose to make a necklace with only a few buttons or with many buttons. The class takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Six Loose Ladies at 287 Main St. in Chester.

The class fee is $30 FAVT Members and $45 Non-Members. Register by clicking here or by calling 802-875-7373.

March 5: Family Center holds Election Day Bake Sale

Stop by the Chester-Andover Family Center Election Day Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 5, at the Chester Town Hall second floor 556 Elm St. in Chester.

Family Center volunteers organize this annual event to share information about the work of the Center and to raise funds to support its mission, to make “a difference in our community by providing resources for financial assistance, nutritional food, affordable clothing and household goods.”

A wide array of sweets, including homemade pies, cookies, pastries, dinner rolls and quick breads, will be available.

Donations will help support the Center’s Financial Assistance and Food Shelf Programs, providing supplemental, nutritious food for Food Shelf participants and helping individuals and families keep their lights on and their homes warm.

For more information, contact Chester Andover Family Center by calling 802-875-3236, visiting it website by clicking here or Facebook page.

