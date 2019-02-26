Celebration of Life for ‘Butch’ Gordon March 15

A Celebration of Life for Vincent “Butch” Gordon will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday March 15, 2019 at the Chester American Legion, 635 Route 103 S., with live Irish music by Gyspy Reel.

Mr. Gordon passed away in May 2018 at the age of 73 in Homosassa, Fla. He was raised in southern Vermont and was the owner and operator of the Pioneer House Bar/Restaurant in Chester as well as owner of a small building contractors business.

Mr. Gordon was involved in and participated in many clubs, organizations and social events. Although he knew many people through these affiliations — such as the Elks or Shriners — he is probably most widely known as the owner of the “P-House” throughout the raucous ’70s and ’80s.

Many locals have fond memories of times spent with Mr. Gordon at the P-House for band nights, 25 cent draught beer, steak Fridays, Alumni days/nights, annual clambakes, Christmas parties, softball team celebrations with the Muggers and Mr. Gordon’s favorite — his annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.

If you knew “Butch,” kick off your St. Patrick’s Day weekend with his friends and family at the Chester American Legion. And don’t forget to wear some green or old P-house gear for the event. Butch would like that.