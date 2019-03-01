Chester Select Board agenda for March 6
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 01, 2019 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Selectboard Organization
2. Approve Minutes from the Feb. 13 and Feb.20, 2018 Select Board Meeting
3. Citizen Comments
4. Old Business
5. American Legion Post #67 Request
6. Town Clerk Training Request; Amie O’Brien
7. Annual Appointments
8. Certificate of No Appeal or Suit Pending
9. Tax Map Maintenance Proposal
10. Certificate of Highway Mileage
11. Businesscard Resolution Form
12. New Business/Next Agenda
13. Executive Session: Interview for Planning Commission
- 7:30 p.m. Claudio Veliz
- 7:50 p.m. Peter Hudkins
- 8:10 p.m. Robert Greenfield
14. Appointment to the Planning Commission
15. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.