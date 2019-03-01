Chester Select Board agenda for March 6

| Mar 01, 2019 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Selectboard Organization

2. Approve Minutes from the Feb. 13 and Feb.20, 2018 Select Board Meeting

3. Citizen Comments

4. Old Business

5. American Legion Post #67 Request

6. Town Clerk Training Request; Amie O’Brien

7. Annual Appointments

8. Certificate of No Appeal or Suit Pending

9. Tax Map Maintenance Proposal

10. Certificate of Highway Mileage

11. Businesscard Resolution Form

12. New Business/Next Agenda

13. Executive Session: Interview for Planning Commission

  • 7:30 p.m. Claudio Veliz
  • 7:50 p.m. Peter Hudkins
  • 8:10 p.m. Robert Greenfield

14. Appointment to the Planning Commission

15. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.