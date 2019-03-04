Chester Chatter: A stroll along the Green

By Ruthie Douglas

Small business is the way to go. Folks have come to feel more comfortable in small shops rather than to push and shove and wait in long lines in large retail stores.

Here in Chester, in our beautiful setting of downtown, along the Village Green are nestled quaint little shops filled with enticing goods. One can stroll slowly down the street, perhaps take time to sit on the benches, relax in the gazebo or on the porch of the Fullerton Inn.

Shop owners take the time to help you or just plain visit. There are other interesting things to view: monuments honoring our veterans, a cannon, the Town Tomb, the Hearse House, and just down the street, the swinging bridge.

Over in the Depot, we have the Train Station, Town Hall and the grain store. It’s like stepping right back in time.

For those of us living here, we sometimes become blind to how great our town is and how lucky we are. Park your car on the Green, stroll down the street, take your time, look around, view it like an outsider.

Notes from here and there

Celebration of Life for Butch Gordon, who owned the Pioneer House, will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday March 15 at the Chester American Legion, 635 Route 103 S., with live Irish music by Gyspy Reel. Butch and the Pioneer House brought a lot of fun into this community.

Julie Hazelton celebrated her 50th birthday with a luncheon birthday party with her co-workers.

Sandy Walker is under the weather. Everyone wishes you well!

American Legion Post 67 is planning a super fund-raiser for March 23 for its long-time bartender, Brenda Bebe, who has some health issues. Planned is a basket raffle, a 50-50 raffle as well as a silent auction.

Alice Powers, formerly of Bellows Falls, celebrated her 102nd birthday on Feb. 25. She now resides at Springfield Health and Rehab.

This year will be only the second that I have missed a Town Meeting Day and boy am I sad about it. Be sure to attend and cast your vote!

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. March 17! It’s also Girl Scout Cookie Time. How about some Thin Mints?

This week’s trivia question: How many bridges are in the Town of Chester?



Answer to the Feb. 18 trivia question: There are no longer public telephones in town.



