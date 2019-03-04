Chocolate Crepes as easy as un, deux, trois



Crepes are so easy to make, I am ultimately surprised as to why so few people avoid them. Cheap, versatile and requiring no skills at all, crepes are the perfect vehicle for fruits, whipped cream or even whatever savory item you choose to use. But I wouldn’t suggest chocolate crepes with spicy pulled chicken.

1 cup milk

4 eggs

3 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

1/2 cup sifted flour

1/4 cup cocoa powder

2 tablespoons sugar

Nonstick cooking spray

Place first 3 ingredients in a large bowl and vigorously whisk until well blended and smooth.

Add flour, cocoa and sugar. Vigorously whisk again until as smooth as possible one last time.

Lightly grease a small 5-6-inch nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Place over medium high heat.

When hot, ladle about 3 tablespoons crepe batter into the middle of the skillet. Lifting the skillet one side at a time, allow the batter to run and completely cover the bottom.

Allow to cook about 30 seconds, or until it looks like it is drying on top, loosening the edges with a rubber spatula as it cooks. When ready, gently lift the crepe from the pan with the rubber spatula and flip over, continuing to cook an additional 15 seconds.

Remove from pan onto waxed or parchment paper.

Continue with remainder of batter and cover the preceding, cooked crepe with enough paper to cover before adding another crepe.

Makes between 14-16 crepes.