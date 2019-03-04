Community & Art Events: March 6-March 10

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

To find out how to become a Calendar Partner, email or call Cynthia Prairie at cprairie@chestertelegraph.org or 802-875-2703.

To be included in events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

March 6: Celebrate Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday services at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will be held in the sanctuary at noon and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at 313 Main St. in Chester.

For more information, call 802-875-6000 or visit www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org.

March 6: Prompalooza Preview, prom-shopping event

Prom shopping starts now. Visit Chester-Andover Family Center’s Prom Glam Room from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at 908 Vermont Route 103 in Chester to preview gowns or purchase a dress for $20.

For more information, contact Chester-Andover Family Center by calling 802-875-3236, visiting its website chester-andoverfamilycenter.org or Facebook page.

March 8-10: Stratton holds Vermont Open and Music Festival

A celebration of the beginning of snowboarding and its progression, the 7th Annual Vermont Open, is Friday through Sunday, March 8 to 10 at 5 Village Lodge Road on Stratton Mountain. The event is resortwide.

Stratton invites snowboarders of all ages to come together to ride, party, enjoy the snow and compete for a prize purse of over $20,000.

Contestants may compete in any/all of the following events: Rail Jam, Slopestyle, Retro Pipe, Banked Slalom, and Banked Slalom Washed Up Cup (35 years and older.)

Live music entertains the crowd at night with kick off and post parties around the weekend.

Partial proceeds of the Vermont Open benefit the Ross Powers Foundation.

For more information and to register, call 1-800-STRATTON, 802-787-2886, or visit itswebsite.

March 9: A Guided Snowshoe Wildlife Hike in Grafton

The Nature Museum teams with Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist Chris Bernier to offer Wild Eyes, an exclusive outdoor exploration, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at Turner Hill Wildlife Management Area in Grafton.

This four-hour educational snowshoe trek begins at Grafton Trails and Outdoor Center at 783 Townshend Road in Grafton and continues to Turner Hill Wildlife Management Area, home to numerous beaver-influenced wetlands and forest communities.

Learn to read the winter landscape with Bernier and experienced educators from the Nature Museum. Expect a moderately strenuous hike. Snowshoes and winter gear are required. Snowshoes can be borrowed from The Nature Museum by reserving during registration. This hike is recommended for adults and children over 13.

Tickets are $25. To register or for more information, visit here or call 802-843-2111. Snow date is Sunday, March 10.

March 9: Winhall Library hosts art reception for Pirie exhibit

On Saturday, March 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. meet Winhall Library’s March featured artist Sloan Pirie and view her artwork, which be displayed throughout the month at Winhall Memorial Library at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville.

For information, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741.

Visit www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org for the latest events, news, new books, and movies.

March 10: ‘Dreaming, Praying, Dancing into Spring’

The First Universalist Parish of Chester welcomes the Rev. Nancy J. Crumbine from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on March 10. She will present her sermon Dreaming, Praying, Dancing into Spring at 211 North St. Vermont Route 103 at the historic Stone Village in Chester.

Free childcare available. For more information, email firstuniversalistparishchester@gmail.com or visit www.chestervtuu.org.

For a complete listing of events, please see The Chester Telegraph Calendar.