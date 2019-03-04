No one injured in I-91 school bus crash

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

school bus traveling south on I-91 in Westminster slid off the road and overturned early this morning.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, at about quarter after 7 a.m. a Kimball Union Academy “van/bus” driven by David Weidman, 61 of Plainfield, N.H., slid off the side of the road and turned over. Police say that Weidman lost control of the bus on the slush-covered highway about a mile north of Exit 5.

Golden Cross Ambulance responded to the scene and checked out the 15 students and two adults who were riding in the bus and released them. No injuries were reported. Police said the students on the bus were 16 to 18 years old.