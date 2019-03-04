Sunday morning fire destroys Stratton guest house

By Shawn Cunningham

A morning blaze destroyed a guest house in the Snowy Pond Estate compound off Mountain Road in Stratton on Sunday.

The Stratton Volunteer Fire Company responded to the automatic fire alarm at 802 Mountain Road – near the Town Garage – just before 10 a.m. and found the two story garage with living quarters above on fire.

The fire quickly went to a second alarm bringing fire fighters from South Londonderry, Londonderry, Weston, Winhall, Windham, Peru, Jamaica, East Dover, West Dover and Putney to the scene.

According to Stratton Fire Chief Matt Underwood, water was a problem. While the estate has a six acre pond, fire fighters had trouble drafting from it as pond debris clogged the intake. Once a number of tankers arrived the fire was easier to fight according to Underwood although the fire fighters remained at the scene into the early evening.