By Shawn Cunningham

The Green Mountain Unified School District budget was approved by the voters of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester in Australian balloting on Tuesday. The count was 423 to 353 with a margin of victory of 70 votes or 9 percent. The budget gives Chester-Andover Elementary an assistant principal for the first time in more than a decade when the school had 267 pupils. It currently has about 240.

The $12,937,250 budget, a 3.2 percent increase over last year’s budget, will fund the operation of two elementary schools — Chester-Andover and Cavendish Town — and Green Mountain Union High.

The budget had been a struggle within the board partly because of the additional administration position when many expected the Act 46 to produce more educational opportunities for students.

From the first finance committee meeting in November, when member Joe Fromberger asked why the assistant principal was back in the budget when it was rejected by the board in the previous budget. Over the next several meetings, CAES Principal Katherine Fogg made her case for the new administrator saying that she could be more effective as a leader if there was someone else to handle the behavior problems that take up “60 percent to 75 percent” of her day.

But nothing was more problematic than the 6.07 percent increase that was proposed by the administration. After wrestling with that for a meeting or two, the finance committee asked the district schools and the central office to return with a budget increase of 3.5 percent or less.

The administration made deep cuts and returned with a budget that still included the $74,000 assistant principal and after a couple of tense exchanges in which GMUSD board chair Marilyn Mahusky was seen by several board members to threaten to resign, the board voted to accept the added administrator.