On Thursday March 14, the Green Mountain Booster Club will host The Harlem Rockets, a talented group of basketball entertainers who combine incredible basketball skills with family-friendly comedy. The Rockets will face the GM Dream Team at 7 p.m. at the Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 South in Chester, in a game to benefit the Booster Club

If you consider that the Rockets have played more than 2,500 games in 16 years without a single defeat, you might have an idea what the Dream Team is in for in this comedy basketball game. But it’s not just for the laughs as the Rockets put on a display of basketball skills while involving the audience, especially children, in the show and will also be available to meet the fans and give autographs at halftime and after the game.

Tickets are available at Chester Town Office, Green Mountain High School and The Main Street Coffee and Scoop Shoppe or at the door. Tickets purchased in advance are $12.00 for adults and $10.00 for students and seniors. At the door adult tickets are $14.00 and student and senior tickets are $12.00.