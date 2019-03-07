Rolling roadblock on I-91 Friday morning
Press release | Mar 07, 2019 | Comments 0
© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC
ccording to a press release from the company handling publicity for the bridge replacement, there will be a rolling roadblock in both directions on the I-91 bridge over the Williams River in Rockingham on Friday March 8. The road block will begin at about 8:30 and continue for 10-15 minutes in each direction while crews repair some potholes.
Motorists should anticipate the delays and plan their travels accordingly.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.