Rolling roadblock on I-91 Friday morning

| Mar 07, 2019 | Comments 0

According to a press release from the company handling publicity for the bridge replacement, there will be a rolling roadblock in both directions on the I-91 bridge over the Williams River in Rockingham on Friday March 8. The road block will begin at about 8:30 and continue for 10-15 minutes in each direction while crews repair some potholes.

Motorists should anticipate the delays and plan their travels accordingly.

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

