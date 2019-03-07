To the editor: Four GM teams to compete at Jr. Iron Chef on March 16

The Jr. Iron Chef Vermont 2019 competition is approaching quickly. On Saturday March 16, Green Mountain High School will be sending a record four teams to Essex Junction to compete.

We will be cooking with 40 to 50 others schools from all over the state. The teams have been working on their recipes since early October to create the perfect dish.

Jr. Iron Chef VT is a statewide culinary competition organized by Vermont FEED, challenging middle and high school teams to create healthy, local dishes that will inspire school lunch programs.

This will be our 7th year participating in this fun event. All of the teams have become quite comfortable working in a huge commercial kitchen during their weekly practice sessions.

Our senior team is the Green Mountain Cheftains, made up of Simone Martarano, Caitlin McCoy, Chelsea Rose and Alexandria Pippen. This is an award-winning, seasoned team that will be competing for the last time due to the fact they are all graduating this year.

Our other high school team — also former award winners — are the Skillet Takes. Coached by Carrie King and Jana Bryan, members are Laurel King, Ange Wunderle and Kameron Cummings.

Our first middle school team, Turnip The Beet, coached by Chef Ross Jones, consists of William Anderson, Noah Cherubini, Brie Howe Lynch, Leda Malazarte and Forest Garvin.

Our second middle school team, Put A Lid On It, is very new. It is coached by Tamasin Kekic and consists of Hazel Kekic, Vivianne Languerand and Grace Gruber Clark.

We are not releasing any recipe info until the competition is over for security reasons.

I will update everyone after the event. Wish us all luck.

Ready, Set, Cook!

Jack Carroll

Coordinator

Jr. Iron Chef

Green Mountain High