Bellows Falls man wanted for assault today

A Bellows Falls man is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that took place earlier today in addition to other charges.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, John-Victor Wetherby, 33, was identified as a suspect in the assault which took place at about 1 p.m. on Hyde Street in Bellows Falls. He may have fled the area of the assault on foot.

In addition to that charge, there is an arrest warrant out for Wetherby for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violation of probation. Wetherby is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, with blue eyes and a shaved head.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bellows Falls Police Department at 802-463-1234.