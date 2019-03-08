Wantastiquet Rotary offering college scholarships

Wantastiquet Rotary Club is seeking students to apply for scholarships for the coming year.

Deadline for making application is April 15. If you are a graduating senior within  Jamaica, Londonderry, Peru, Stratton, Weston, Windham or Winhall, please send your completed application to Bob Fish, 243 Sherwood Forest, Londonderry, Vt. 05148 or email to onebobfish@gmail.com.

Applications are available at your high school. Last year, the Rotary distributed more than $6,000 to graduating seniors.

