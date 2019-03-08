Wantastiquet Rotary offering college scholarships
Mar 08, 2019
Wantastiquet Rotary Club is seeking students to apply for scholarships for the coming year.
Deadline for making application is April 15. If you are a graduating senior within Jamaica, Londonderry, Peru, Stratton, Weston, Windham or Winhall, please send your completed application to Bob Fish, 243 Sherwood Forest, Londonderry, Vt. 05148 or email to onebobfish@gmail.com.
Applications are available at your high school. Last year, the Rotary distributed more than $6,000 to graduating seniors.
