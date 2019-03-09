Troopers wound, arrest wanted BF suspect

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Early this morning, a Vermont State Police trooper shot and wounded a Bellows Falls man who was the subject of a manhunt last night in Bellows Falls.

John-Victor Wetherby – who is a suspect in an aggravated assault committed yesterday Friday, March 8 – was encountered by troopers and Bellows Falls Police at 22 Cota Heights Road in Rockingham at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to a VSP press release Wetherby was armed and during a confrontation, a trooper shot and wounded him.

Wetherby, 33, was taken to Springfield Hospital, where he was treated and released in the custody of police. No police or civilians were harmed during the encounter.

Wetherby is suspected of an aggravated assault that occurred at 12:59 p.m. Friday, March 8, on Hyde Street in Bellows Falls. He also had a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and violation of probation from the Windham County Sheriff’s Department.

Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating the shooting and the trooper involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The trooper’s name is being withheld at this time. The state police investigation will be reviewed by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether the use of force was appropriate.

Police are not releasing any other information.