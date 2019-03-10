Cavendish man held in burglary, grand larceny

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

A Cavendish man was arrested yesterday for a November burglary in that town.

John J. Fernandes, 34, was arrested by Vermont State Police in Cavendish late yesterday afternoon and charged with burglary and grand larceny of a home on Rt. 131 in November 2018.

According to a VSP press release, Fernandes is being held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on $10,000 bail and will answer the charges in Windsor County Criminal Court on Monday March 11, 2018.