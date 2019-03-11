CAES 6th grader, Flood Brook 7th grader to compete in state GeoBee

Max Peebles, a sixth grader at Chester-Andover Elementary, and Jack Citera, a seventh-grader at Flood Brook Elementary, will be competing in National Geographic’s GeoBee Vermont State Competition, the semi-finals of the National Championship.

The semifinals will take place on Friday, March 29 at Art Center of Southern Vermont College in Bennington.

Students from throughout Vermont will be competing for a top prize of $1,000 as well as a trip to Washington, D.C., for the National Championship, which will be held at National Geographic Society headquarters from Mary 19 through May 22.

Each State Champion will advance to the National Championship and compete for cash awards and college scholarships. The 2019 national champion will receive a $25,000 college scholarship, $1,000 in cash, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society, and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll.

The second place winner will receive at $10,000 college scholarship and $1,000 in cash; The third place winner will receive a $5,000 college scholarship and $1,000 in cash; and seven runners-up will receive $1,000 in cash each.