Community & Arts Events: March 16-March 20

March 16: Snowshoe the Trail-less Aiken Wilderness

Meet up with the Green Mountain Club Manchester section at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 at Manchester Center’s Shaw’s parking lot at 64 Equinox Terrace or at 9 a.m. at the parking lot across from Woodford State Park on Vermont Route 9. The group will car pool to the start of the hike.

This is a map and compass hike with a leader skilled in their use. Bring extra clothing, snacks, lunch, fluids, and poles. This is a moderate hike with a requirement that the group stay together because there is no trail. Reservations required. Contact Dave Ratti 802-366-0698 or dbrspruce@gmail.com to reserve your spot.

March 16: 2019 LEGO Contest in Chester

The 2019 LEGO Contest is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at the NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main St. in Chester. The event is open to LEGOmaniacs Pre-K through Grade 8 and their families.

For more information and to download a Registration Form, click here for the Calendar Page. Printed forms are available at the Whiting Library on Main Street in Chester, at Chester-Andover Elementary School, and at the Library and the Elementary School in Grafton.

Entries are $20. Make checks out to “St. Luke’s Church” and mail, along with the registration form, to Registrar, Lillian Willis, P.O. Box 318, Chester, VT 05143.

Sponsored for the eighth year by St. Luke’s, the event will benefit both the church and the Children’s Section of Chester’s Whiting Library. For additional information, call 802-875-1340 or email lbwillisct@comcast.net.

March 16: ‘Billy Elliot Live’ at Heald Auditorium

The Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium screen Billy Elliot the Musical Live at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall at 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow.

This is a 2014 British filmed version of Elton John’s Billy Elliot the Musical (2005), which in turn was based on the 2000 film Billy Elliot.

Billy Elliot tells the story of a young boy from a coal-mining village in northeast England who transcends class and circumstance to become a ballet star. The musical is set against the backdrop of the mid-1980s miners’ strike, which tragically affects the whole village.

Admission is free; Donations appreciated. For more information call 802-228-7239, email info@fola.us or visit their website at www.fola.us.

March 16-17: Ski, ride during 24 Hours of Stratton

The seventh annual 24 Hours of Stratton event is an opportunity to ski or ride around the clock to help Vermont children in need through the Stratton Foundation.

The event takes place resort-wide on Saturday, March 16 to Sunday, March 17 at Stratton Mountain, 5 Village Lodge Road at Stratton Mountain.

This family-friendly, ski and ride party includes live music, spectator events, fireworks, good food, games and giveaways, wrapping up with a Sunday Athlete’s Appreciation Breakfast and Awards Ceremony.

For more information, call 1-800-STRATTON or 802-787-2886 or click here.

March 17: ‘Vernal Equinox Interfaith Concert Service’ at First Universalist Parish

Music director Julane Deener leads an Interfaith Concert Service from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Sunday, March 17 at the First Universalist Parish in the Stone Village at 211 North St. (Vermont Route 103 in the historic Stone Village) in Chester.

This annual event, in celebration of the Vernal Equinox, will feature music, readings and interpretive dance. The congregation will “imagine spring” with music reflecting peace and the hope of spring. A special feature of this service is the community-based Peace Choir made up of singers representing a wide range of faiths and backgrounds. The Peace Choir gathers several times a year to share a common love for singing music on a theme reflecting peace and hope.

Free childcare is available. For more information, call Melody Reed 802-875-5414, email firstuniversalistparishchester@gmail.com or visit www.chestervtuu.org.

March 19: Winhall Library to discuss ‘Educated’



On Tuesday, March 19 at 5 p.m. Winhall Library’s book group discusses Educated, by Tara Westover. Winhall Memorial Library is at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville.



For more information, email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or call 802-297-9741.



Visit the library website by clicking here for the latest events, news, new books, and movies.

March 20: Shop for prom at Family

Center’s new Prom Room



The Chester Andover Family Center offers a Prom Shopping Event at its new Prom Room from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 20 at the center, at 908 Vermont Route 103S in Chester.

There will be a free raffle for prom flowers and manicures. The family center is asking shoppers make a suggested donation of $20.

Visit the center’s new Prom Room, which has more than 100 dresses, along with suits, tuxedos and accessories.

For more information, call 802-875-3236, email info@chester-andoverfamilycenter.org or visit chester-andoverfamilycenter.org.

