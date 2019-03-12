Chester Planning Commission agenda for March 15

The Chester Planning Commission will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

Please note the special Friday night meeting.

1. Review draft minutes from the Feb. 25th Work Shop
2. Citizen Comments
3. Continue Work Shop on proposed changes to the Unified Development By-Laws

