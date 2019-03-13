Christmas in March as scenes of ‘Truth About Santa’ shot in Chester

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Video by Shawn Cunningham. No sound in video.

A small production crew has been working around the Chester Green to get snowy exterior shots for a Christmas movie titled The Truth About Santa Claus.

Directed by Chris Bayon, the film is about a man who does not want children but, after a “run-in” with Santa, finds all the people around him – including friends and family – are suddenly children. As the story progresses he finds the true “gift” of Christmas.

Bayon recently told the Chester Select Board that interior shooting has been completed in New York and they were looking for a picturesque place to shoot exteriors with snow.

The Truth About Santa Claus is a Comedy Dynamics/Two Touch Production. According to Bayon much of the production company’s work goes direct to Netflix, which is what is expected for this film.

Local children were used as extras – some had lines – for the scenes and even a reindeer was spotted. On Saturday, a couple of dozen parents and curious onlookers along Main Street watched as the crew used a vintage Studebaker convertible as a camera car driving up and down The Common.

Filming was also supposed to take place at Chester-Andover Elementary School, Manchester and Springfield.