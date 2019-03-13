College News

Vermont Tech of Randolph Center congratulates the following students for achieving Dean’s List Honors for the fall semester of 2018. These students — both in the of the Practical Nursing (CT) program — received a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Matilda Caldwell of Springfield

Stephanie Currie of Springfield.

Ryan J. Smith of Weston has been named to the Dean’s List at Western New England University, based in Springfield, Mass., for the fall semester 2018. Smith is working toward a BSBA in Sport Management. Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

Marjorie DesLauriers of Chester along with 40 teams and over 700 participants, has helped the University of Vermont’s annual student-led fundraising event RALLYTHON raise a record-breaking $117,520.29 for the UVM Children’s Hospital. DesLauriers spent the year as a RALLYTHON participant, gaining leadership, teamwork, and non-profit business experience while raising funds and awareness of Vermont’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. She joins the 500 Club of participants who have fund-raised between $500 and $749 over the year.