To the editor: Community group seeks to protect Lowell Lake

Lowell Lake is an exceptional natural resource that offers not only wonderful recreational opportunities but also the chance to experience an extraordinary and inspiring natural environment rich with animal and plant life.

Lowell Lake contributes to the positive quality of life that makes our local communities so attractive, which is why so many area residents have raised concerns about a plan by Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation to develop Lowell Lake, altering its very character and potentially impacting its delicate ecology.

It is unclear why FPR wants to make costly changes to the lake area, potentially impacting the lake’s habitats and altering the special experience of visiting the lake. An imperative by the state to increase visitor headcount seems to be a factor.

The state’s plan includes allowing logging of the forests that surround the lake, renovating the old cabin structures and/or adding additional structures for overnight accommodations, adding additional access routes to those structures, bathrooms, showers and lighting.

The plan would likely segregate day and overnight use areas and significantly increase crowding of a small park already under stress during peak weekends and holidays. Finally, the state would begin charging fees for both day and overnight access to the lake. The state’s plan would cost Vermont taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars to initiate and dramatically increase the ongoing operational and maintenance costs of the park.

In response, the Lowell Lake Working Group, a grassroots community organization has formed to consider and respond to that plan and to offer recommendations on protecting the ecological, cultural and recreational significance of Lowell Lake for current and future generations.

The group has grown significantly in just a few months and has participated in meaningful and productive discussions with Forest, Parks and Recreation as well as other government departments and non-profit organizations and will continue to identify solutions that prioritize the health and sustainability of the lake and its surrounding environment. Lowell Lake Working Group believes that the state’s plan:

Has not adequately identified impacts to the fragile ecosystem of the lake and its surrounding wildlife communities nor the specific steps necessary to mitigate those impacts.

Does not address or manage the already rapid growth of visitors that have far exceeded previous projections.

Does not adequately identify a path to compliance with environmental regulations.

Does not adequately identify a path to compliance with Town of Londonderry regulations designed to protect the lake.

Does not adequately address infrastructure and quality of life impacts on the surrounding community.

The group encourages the participation of the broader community in a productive discussion about Lowell Lake’s future. To request additional information, to offer comment or to volunteer to assist the Lowell Lake Working Group in protecting the lake please email: lowelllakegroup@gmail.com.

Robert Nied

Chester