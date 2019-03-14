Explosion, fire destroy Derry guest house

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

An unoccupied guest house on a farm at 2843 Winhall Hollow Road in Londonderry exploded and burst into flames shortly before 10 a.m. this morning, bringing in firefighters from as far away as Rockingham and Manchester.

No one was injured.

The guest house, designated 2793 Winhall Hollow Road, was just one of several buildings on the property, owned by Elizabeth and Tim Dugan, of Chicago.

According to the caretaker, Doug Stevens, he had just driven up to the sugar house when the explosion blew the roof off the building. Workers in the barn thought that Stevens had just entered the house and came running to help him.

Stevens then called 9-1-1.

Stevens speculated that an undetected propane gas leak may have caused the explosion, since the house had been unoccupied.

The Chester Telegraph will have more information as this story develops.