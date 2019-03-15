Chester resident and Green Mountain Union High School eighth-grader Chloe Jenkins has won Vermont’s 2019 Green Up Day Poster Contest, which is open to all Vermonters in grades K-12. And Andover resident Greta Bernier has won in the grades 5th through 8th category.

Chloe’s poster was chosen out of 190 entries. Her winning design will be used on the poster and marketing material promoting Green Up Day, held May 4. Her artwork shows a hand picking up a can that is found hidden between yellow springtime flowers. As the overall winner, Chloe was awarded a $250 check.

Green Up Vermont also awards the top winner in the following grade breakdown:

Grade winners are:

K-4 th grade, Lyla LaBossiere, Westford;

grade, Lyla LaBossiere, Westford; 5th-8 th grade, Greta Bernier, Andover, and

grade, and 9th–12th grade, Heather Anne Lee, Shelburne.

Each grade winner was awarded a $50 check.

The Green Up Vermont poster contest was launched in 1980 to bring awareness and involvement of local students on Green Up Day, always the first Saturday in May. The contest was judged by three long standing volunteer judges. To learn more about Green Up Vermont contests please click here.

Green Up Vermont relies on the contributions from businesses and individuals to ensure programs such as the poster contest and Green Up Day happen. Individuals can choose to donate to Green Up Vermont on line 23, Charitable Tax Contribution, on the Vermont State Income Tax return or donate online.

The 50th anniversary of Green Up Day will be next year, in 2020.