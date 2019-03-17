Community & Arts events: March 23-March 24

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

To find out how to become a Calendar Partner, email or call Cynthia Prairie at cprairie@chestertelegraph.org or 802-875-2703. To be included in events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

March 23: Conscious Breathwork workshop to be held



Gardner Orton and Jennifer Rose Esposito present a Conscious Breathwork Experience workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 23, at New Spring Farm, Batchelder Barn Road in Peru.

They will use Conscious Connected Breathing and Breath Awareness practices to restore natural and healthy open breath, reclaiming the ability to take in more breath.

Shallow, restricted breathing is linked to low energy and fatigue, weakened immune systems, cardiovascular disease and respiratory problems.

According to Orton, “… breathwork corrects dysfunctional breathing patterns, while quieting our busy minds and restoring balance to our nervous systems. As we increase our ability to take in more breath, we open to more joy and abundance in our lives, reclaiming our vital life force energy and aliveness.”

The cost is $35 and preregistration is required. For more information, or to register, email Gardner at Gardner@SacredMountainWellness.com or call 802-863-9355.

March 23: Hike to Lye Brook Falls in Manchester

On Saturday, March 23 meet at 9 am at Shaw’s at 64 Equinox Terrace in Manchester Center. Carpool to the trailhead and snowshoe or hike with/or without traction, depending on trail conditions, to the Lye Brook Falls. Bring snacks, lunch fluids, extra clothing. Poles are helpful on the downhill. Hike distance is 5.4 miles with a 700′ elevation gain.

Reservations required. Contact Keld Alstrup at 802-362-1430 or alstrupkeld@gmail.com to register.

March 23: Taste of Vermont event at Stratton

The public is invited to Stratton Mountain’s annual Taste of Vermont event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at the Main Base Lodge at 5 Village Lodge Road in Stratton.

This event features southern Vermont’s professional and amateur chefs, caterers, bakers, delis, and their food for tasting. This event is recommended for the whole family.

Tickets are: VIP, $100; Adult, $40; Children 11 and younger, $20; and a family of two adults plus children, $100.

For more information, call 1-800-STRATTON or 802-787-2886 or visit Taste of Vermont.

March 24: ‘Dark night of the soul’ topic of sermon

The First Universalist Parish of Chester welcomes the Rev. Kevin Carson and his sermon on “A UU Encounter with La Noche Oscura” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday March 24 at 211 North St., Vermont Route 103 in the historic Stone Village in Chester.

The 16th-century Spanish mystic John of the Cross, and his mentor Teresa of Ávila, spoke of encountering la noche oscura in their spiritual journeys, which is usually translated as “the dark night (of the soul).” What did they mean by this phrase, and how might it speak to us today?

Free childcare is available. For more information, call 802-875-3257, email firstuniversalistparishchester@gmail.com or visit their website at www.chestervtuu.org.

March 24: Manchester section of Green Mountain Club hosts annual meeting, pot luck

The Manchester section of the Green Mountain Club meets for its annual meeting and a Spring/Early Summer Planning Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at member Phyllis Lewis’ home in Manchester Center. Non-members are welcome.

Reservations may be made by contacting Lewis. For address and directions, call 802-362-3359 or lewisphyllis@hotmail.com.

For a complete listing of events, please see The Chester Telegraph Calendar.