Chester Chatter: Where are the boarding houses?

In years past, almost every town had a boarding house. In Chester, we had the Hilton House of Main Street. It is now called the Inn Victoria.

During World War II, Chester was very busy. The Survey company made maps for the government and hired several employees, young, single people. Many could not afford a full apartment. A room, a hot shower and a clean place to sleep was all that was needed. The Hilton House also provided meals.

I wonder if there are many such places around these days. It seems as if it would cover some trouble that young people have these days in finding a good place to live.

The Hilton House stayed open until the late 1960s. During the construction of Route 103, many workers lived there. However, they got their meals at the Putnam Diner. I know because I cooked those suppers, made their breakfast and put up their box lunches.

Many years ago, my grandmother ran a boarding house in Springfield. That was for the machinists who helped during war effort.

News and notes from here and there

My friend of many years and my neighbor Sally Pajala has died. She leaves two sons, Greg and Brad, and two grandchildren, her brother Jim and sisters Karen and Jeanie. My thoughts are with the family.

The Domino Chicks got together at the Springfield Rehab Center for a game. The gals enjoyed some snacks and visiting. Judy Henning was the winner.

Joe and Jeanie Bolasky and other family members traveled to Hartford, Conn., to attend a cheerleading competition, surprising Brook. The family gathered for dinner before heading home.

Happy birthday Joel Gabert.

Members of the Chester High School Class of 1961 met for lunch at the Fullerton Inn. The group had an enjoyable time.

Friday Night Food at the American Legion Post 67 will be country-style ribs and of course a fish fry. Hope to see you there.

This week’s trivia question: How many cemeteries does Chester have?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Chester has 98 miles of gravel roads.



