Preston Mansfield, 26, remembered for his jovial spirit, loyalty to friends, family

Preston Robert Mansfield of Rockingham, Vt., passed away due to complications from an ongoing illness on Feb. 25, 2019. He was surrounded by his whole family and so much love at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He was 26 years old.

Preston was born April 26, 1993 in Essex, Mass. He attended Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, and will be remembered for his quick wit and kind, compassionate smile. Preston was one of the most amazing illuminated human beings this planet has ever seen. With his contagious, deep laughter, you never forgot him when once you met him. Preston’s jovial spirit and loving soul were the real core of who he was. His kindness, good heartedness, loyalty to his friends and family were unwavering. Preston was a gentle giant, and in the wake of meeting him you knew you had just acquired a new friend.

Preston was a presence. Preston was a force. Everyone who met him and loved him felt it. Growing up by the ocean in Essex, Mass., he loved fishing with Papa Tink and Uncle Dan. Preston was most at home in nature, outdoors, driving around in his car, with his love of music and festivals and of course his love of the kind bud.

Living at Highview in Andover with his mother, Pizza Stone owner Darlene Doane, stepfather and two sisters, as well as a plethora of friends, were the best times of his life.

Preston’s battle with his illness brought many days’ stay in the hospital over the last 12 years. He knew that his time here on the Earth would be short-lived. Knowing this, he lived life to the fullest and did life the way he chose to.

His struggles over the past year caused Preston to pull in from those he loved. He knew his time on the physical plane would be shortened. He had deep love and was truly so genuine and caring with how he felt about others. His spirit is in the wind, and his love will forever be felt in our hearts.

Preston is survived by his caretaker, best friend and mother Darlene Doane, also of Rockingham,; father Erik Mansfield and wife Terry from Essex, Mass; stepfather Chuck Atwater; sisters Willow Atwater and Devon Mansfield; grandparents Robert and Ida Doane and Mary Posie Mansfield; aunts and uncles Debbie Doane, Dan Doane and wife Melissa; nieces and cousins Aimee Mansfield, Ali Mansfield Ness and husband Chris, and John Mansfield and wife Lisa; and his loyal dog Jake.

His love of his family and the love of his Pizza Stone tribe was unshakable. It was there where you would see him most nights throwing pizza, laughing, smiling, and enjoying people who came in at the restaurant.

Preston would want us all just for today to be kind, do something good for yourself and others, but most of all love each other as much as you can. A celebration of his life will be Sunday, March 24. Arrive at 3 p.m. at The Pizza Stone VT, 291 Pleasant St., Chester, Vt. A further date will be announced for a celebration this spring with his Massachusetts tribe.