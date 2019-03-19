Rotary scholarship to go to non-traditional student in District 7870

The Rotary Club of Springfield announces a districtwide scholarship in memory of Janice H. McElroy, who served as Rotary District 7870 Governor in 2011-2012 and was instrumental in securing a Rotary International grant of $412,000 to help southern Vermont rebuild after the devastation of Hurricane Irene.

This scholarship is made possible due to donations from friends, colleagues and the 60 Rotary Clubs throughout the District 7870, which includes southern New Hampshire and southern Vermont, including Springfield, Chester and Londonderry.

Prior to her death in 2014, McElroy requested that any donations received in her memory be dedicated to establishing a scholarship fund for non-traditional students.

It will be awarded to a person who is 21 years of age or older and has completed high school or earned a G.E.D. There must be at least a three-year gap between graduating from high school and full-time college attendance or a record of part-time college for three years after graduating from high school.

The scholarship can be used for expenses at a four- year or a two- year college, or for another type of accredited institution, such as a technical or vocational program. The scholarship award will be a minimum of $1,000.

Applications may be obtained from Bob Flint, Vocational/Scholarship Chair of the Springfield Rotary Club, who can be reached at 802-885-3061. Or you can click here to download an application (under Documents).

Applications need to be completed and received no later than April 15, 2019. The selected recipient will be notified in late April and will be presented the award at the Rotary District 7870 conference in Danvers, Mass., on May 3, 2019.

The 60 Rotary Clubs of District 7870 are business and professional leaders who volunteer their expertise, compassion and power to improve communities at home and abroad in more than 200 countries and geographic regions. They are part of Rotary International, a worldwide service and humanitarian organization promoting high ethical business and professional standards, increasing communication among peoples and making our world a better place in which to live.