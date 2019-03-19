To the editor: 2 GM Iron Chef teams cook up wins

For the 7th year in a row, Green Mountain High has participated in the Jr. Iron Chef Vermont program, entering a record four teams this year. Two of our teams came home winners from this weekend’s event in Essex Junction.

This is the biggest culinary competition in Vermont. In one day, 70 teams will put their culinary skills to the test. Through the course of Jr. Iron Chef Vt.’s 11 years, more than 3,000 students have crafted original recipes highlighting local and seasonal ingredients.

Our first winning team is Turnip The Beet. This young team is coached by Chef Ross Jones. Team members are Noah Cherubini, Brie Howe Lynch, Leda Malazarte, Forest Garvin and William Anderson. Turnip The Beet won the coveted Crowd Pleaser Award. This is the dish that best incorporates color, texture and taste for a true crowd pleaser. Their recipe is a Sweet Potato-Chick Pea Burger with Caribbean Slaw and Vermont Maple BBQ Sauce. This was first time any of our teams have won the Crowd Pleaser Award.

Our second win for the day was our veteran — and graduating — team the Green Mt. Cheftains. This team has won a few times and did it again this year with the Local Lively Award, the dish that best highlighting Vermont foods. Team members are Caitlin McCoy, Alexandria Pippen and Chelsea Rose, coached by Kelley Brennan. Their recipe is a Stuffed Portobello Mushroom with a Tomato Sauce. Very tasty!

Our other teams all worked very hard and had a great time at the event. The newest team — Put A Lid On It — prepared a Purple Potato Gnocchi with Spiraled Carrots and Pesto.

Our fourth team — The Skillet Takes — also former winners prepared Frankie Goes To Burlington, a tasty taco variation.

A big thank you all of our teams and coaches. We are very proud of the kids, and what they have accomplished. We are already looking forward to next year.

Sincerely,

Jack Carroll

Jr. Iron Chef coordinator

Green Mountain High School