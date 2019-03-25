Chester Chatter: Jumpstarting spring with jump rope tunes

By Ruthie Douglas

©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Spring has arrived! With it comes a touch of warm breezes, melting snow and the singing of birds and, of course, longer days.

Kids on bikes dart down the street, skateboards flying by and children run about without their winter jackets.

I remember when, out on the playground, children played games of marbles, swings creaked and squeaked with use and jump ropes were swinging in the warming air.

I have tried to recall the songs we sang while jumping ropes. I am now asking you to help. If you can recall one, would you please give a call to 875-2703 or leave a message on the comments below! The songs lasted as long as you did not miss a jump. Can you remember?

Out of the mud comes warmer weather and warmer wishes



I hear the backroads have now turned to mud. How well I recall those days. Many folks had quite the time trying to get to the dump beyond our house. Many times, our tractor was put to use pulling cars out of the ruts in the mud.

I always looked forward to hear the peepers for the first time of the year. It means the mud was warm and the water were warming up. Listen for the song birds. That usually means a goodbye to winter.

The benefit for Brenda Beebe, a bartender for the American Legion Post 67 for the past 17 years, was most successful. A basket raffle, a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle held on Saturday brought in generous donations for a well-like bartender. Every send Get Well Wishes to Brenda and a thank you for her service at the Legion. The Legion thanks the many folks for their help in making the fund-raiser a success.

The American Legion Post 67 banquet hall was filled last weekend with friends of Butch Gordon, the late proprietor of the Pioneer House. It was a gathering to remember Butch the man and the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations he held and shared with everyone. Many stories were told. Come every St. Patrick’s Day and Butch will surely be remembered.

Margaret Nault celebrated her 103rd birthday on March 22. Also happy birthday to Sarah Bolaski.

It’s time to get outside and enjoy warmer weather.

This week’s trivia question: What used to be located in what is now the banquet hall at MacLaomainn’s Scottish Pub?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Chester is home to seven cemeteries.



Street Talk



Would you like Daylight Savings Time to become permanent?

