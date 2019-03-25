Community & Arts Events: March 27-April 5

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

March 27: Peace of Paradise Winter CBD Hemp Yoga

Jennifer Rose Esposito invites participants of all abilities, all bodies, and all personalities to connect on the mat at the Peace of Paradise Winter Yoga classes.

The schedule is ongoing. All are welcome to join in on any Yoga practice, anytime at Barn Sanctuary at New Spring Farm, Batchelder Barn Road in Peru.

On Wednesday, March 27 at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Esposito shares her Winter CBD Hemp Yoga program. The class offers a restorative practice for all abilities, which includes meditation, pranayama (breathing), asana (postures), with educational information about CBD oil woven into the entire practice. The group will sample, internally and/or topically, an organic supplement by Revision Herbals, which will be available for purchase. Note: sampling or buying is not a requirement to attend class.

The class fee is $20 for drop-ins. For more information email peaceofparadiserising@gmail.com or call 802-356-0191.

March 29: Learn international folk dances

Come learn folk dances from around the world, every Friday morning from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. The classes are taught by Melissa Lovell Post, an expert in international folk-dancing.

No partner is necessary. It is helpful to come regularly to build up familiarity with the repertoire, but it is not required.

Melissa enjoys introducing dancers to the lilting melodies and different rhythms of dances from places such as Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia, Romania, Greece, Albania, France, Israel and the United States. The dances are often done in circles or lines. To learn more, click here.

March 29: Painting the Modern Garden from Monet to Matisse

Stone Church Film presents Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse, the next Exhibitions on Film screening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church at the Stone Church on the Hill at 20 Church St., Bellows Falls.

Claude Monet was an avid horticulturist and painter of gardens in the history of art. Artists like Bonnard, Sorolla, Sargent, Pissarro and Matisse all saw the garden as a powerful subject for their art.

These artists, along with others feature in an innovative and extensive exhibition from The Royal Academy of Arts, London.

Exhibitions on Film is the originator and pioneer of bringing exhibition-based art films to the cinema.

Working with international museums and galleries, Exhibitions on Film create films which offer a cinematic immersion into the world’s best loved art, accompanied by insights from the world’s leading historians and arts critics.

Tickets are $10 and are available in person at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Misty Valley Books in Chester, by phone at 802-460-0110, or online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

March 30: Stratton Spring Fling and Pond Skim

Stratton presents a Spring Fling Weekend on Saturday, March 30, located in the West Wing of Base Lodge 5 Village Lodge Road on Stratton Mountain. Open to all ages, the weekend events include: The Annual Pond Skim presented by Smith Optics; Penguin Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics; Marchdi Gras Village Winter Fest and Traditional Cajun Crawfish Boil.

The Annual Pond Skim registration costs $20, includes T-shirt (lift ticket not included). Registration starts at 9 a.m. and is open to the first 125 participants. Participants that are 17 and under need a parent/guardian at registration to sign the event waiver.

The event is resort wide at Stratton Mountain , 5 Village Lodge Road on Stratton Mountain. For more information, call 1-800-STRATTON, or 802-787-2886, click here.

April 5: For preschoolers: New Life of Spring

The warmth of spring brings many new things. Plants sprout, leaves pop out of their buds, animals are moving, and new life is all around.

Learn about the new life from sprouting plants to eggs and babies from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 5 at The Nature Museum, 186 Townshend Road in Grafton.

There will be a story reading, animal craft making, and a hike to enjoy the changing landscape.

Recommended for ages 3 to 6 years old. The cost is $5 per child if registered in advance at www.nature-museum.org; drop-in cost is $8 per child. Caregivers can attend for free. For more information, visit www.nature-museum.org, or call 802-843-2111.

