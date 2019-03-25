Dance Away Cancer set for April 6 in Chester

The 9th Annual Dance Away Cancer Fundraising Event sponsored by Team Superhero, a Relay for Life Team, is taking place from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the American Legion Post 67 in Chester, 637 Route 103.

This fun filled event will raise money to benefit all aspects of dealing with cancer through the American Cancer Society. Tickets are $15 each. The evening includes dancing to music provided by local favorite band Version 6, delicious appetizers and desserts, 50/50 Raffle and silent auctions on items from local businesses and artists.

K. Lisai Photography will be there with a photo booth to preserve memories of the night with friends and family for no additional cost.

Proceeds support cancer patients with travel arrangements, emotional support and the research needed to find a cure for all cancers. All proceeds from this event benefit the American Cancer Society. Tickets are available for purchase at the Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls and Salon 2000 in Chester. Limited tickets available at the door. Check out the 2019 Dance Away Cancer event on Facebook.

For information or tickets email teamsuperhero@yahoo.com or call Andrea Scott 802-463-4640.