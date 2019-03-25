Blintze cake blends fruit, ricotta for tasty delight



This is much like an Italian ricotta cake but simpler and far tastier with the addition of strawberries and with the entire dessert swimming in sweet blueberry sauce.

Might as well start baking before the sun shines bright!

4 tablespoons butter or margarine, melted

1 1/3 cup flour

3/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 cup ricotta cheese

1/2 cup plain yogurt

3/4 cup chopped strawberries

4 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

Blintze Sauce:

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1/2 cup apple juice

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Grease a 9-inch square pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

In a large bowl, add ricotta, yogurt, melted butter, eggs and vanilla and vigorously whisk (or use an electric mixer with a beater attachment) until smooth.

In another bowl, blend flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add to egg mixture, slowly, and continue mixing until batter is smooth.

Fold in strawberries and pour into prepared pan and bake for 45-50 minutes, or until the top is nicely browned and the sides have pulled away from the pan.

You don’t want this cake too dry so if you insert a toothpick in the middle, you do NOT want it to come out perfectly clean.

Meanwhile, make Blintze sauce by combining all ingredients in a medium saucepan, stir and cook over medium heat until thickened, about 10 minutes.

Remove from heat, transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve with cake.

Remove cake from oven to cool before cutting into desired sizes and serve with Blintze sauce.