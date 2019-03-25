VTrans, Pike Inds. to hold Rt. 103 status meeting

Through the efforts of state Rep. Logan Nicoll, of Rutland-Windsor-2, representatives of the Vermont Agency of Transportation along with key individuals from Pike Industries, will appear in the Heald Auditorium at Ludlow’s Town Hall, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 1, to discuss the status of Route 103.

The Route 103 paving project was left incomplete last year creating a number of driving problems. The key issues resulting from this, according to Nicoll, are: “Large sections that lack proper lane markings, new pavement becoming dislodged and peeling up in areas where the paving was completed with temperatures below recommended road construction levels, large sections of the project that were left scarified through the winter, and poorly designed line painting at intersections that lead to traffic inadvertently driving in the wrong lane, most notably at the intersection of Route 103 and Route 131.”

Based on current projections, the Route 103 paving project will have to be completed during the coming paving season.

According to Nicoll, VTrans will be represented by Wayne Symonds, director and chief engineer of the Highway Department, and Jerry Reed, construction engineer. Others from VTrans may also participate. Nicoll was advised by VTrans that Pike will send senior management who have oversight of paving in Vermont, although no one specific was named.

Nicoll, who represents Ludlow, Mt. Holly and Shrewsbury in the Vermont House, stated that this will be “an opportunity for VTrans and Pike Industries to explain the paving project this past summer/fall and what their current plans are for this summer. There will be an explanation of the current situation to answer the most common questions I have heard from around our district with sometime after for public questions.”

The meeting is open to all interested persons. There will be a question period following the VTrans presentation. For information, call 802-228-7239.