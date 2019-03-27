©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Southern Pie Company, at 287 Main St. next to Six Loose Ladies, has moved in with Main Street Coffee and Scoop Shoppe right up the street at 94 The Common, next door to the Free Range Restaurant.

Both shops are owned and operated by Scott and Leslie Blair, who own and live at 94 The Common.

Southern Pie opened in February 2016, offering noteworthy savory and sweet pies, including quiches, with flaky crusts, all made by Leslie Blair. They also offer coffee cakes and cupcakes and sandwiches as well.

The Scoop Shoppe opened in September of last year offering coffees, including espresso, doughnuts, milkshakes and ice creams made specifically for Southern Pie.

The merged eatery will be known as the Southern Pie Cafe and will offer breakfast and lunch including sandwiches, salads, vegetarian options, quiche, chicken pot pie, pie by slice and homemade ice creams. Soups and breakfast items are coming soon.

— Cynthia Prairie

Windham Foundation fined for Grafton Cheese report violation

The Agency of Natural Resources Department of Environmental Conservation last week announced that Windham Foundation Inc., based in Grafton, has been fined $5,000 for failing to maintain records of weekly and monthly monitoring of the company’s Underground Storage Tank located at the Grafton Village Cheese Co. LLC, in violation of Vermont rules.

Vermont’s UST monitoring requirements were established in 1985 to protect human health and the environment by preventing releases from storage tank systems. USTs hold hazardous substances from gasoline and diesel fuel to used motor oil and heating oil, and accidental release of these materials into the environment threatens groundwater resources and can cause explosive vapors to seep into homes and businesses.

During an August 2018 inspection of the company’s 2000-gallon UST, DEC staff determined that weekly leak detection monitoring and monthly inspection documentation was not being maintained by the company. The Vermont UST Rules require tank owners to keep a record of their weekly leak detection and monthly inspections. These records help owners track their tank’s performance over time and spot problems early on. Additionally, careful records are key to determining whether the underground tank is losing its contents.

“Monitoring for leaks and regularly inspecting underground storage tanks helps owners catch small leaks before they become a big problem for workers, nearby communities, and the environment,” says Emily Boedecker, DEC commissioner.

Following the inspection, DEC notified the company of the violations and provided specific directions for returning to compliance with their permit and Vermont UST rules. The Windham Foundation acted quickly to correct the issues and agreed to a $5,000 penalty for the violations. The Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division adopted this agreement into an order dated March 14, 2019.

For more information from the Underground Storage Tanks Program at DEC, including an inspection checklist and schedule, click here.

– Press release

Employment fair set for April 10 in Springfield

The River Valley Workforce Investment Board is hosting the 2019 River Valley Employment Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Riverside Middle School in Springfield. This event is free and open to the public.

Representatives from area employers, employment agencies, and educational organizations will have tables set up and will be available to talk to prospective employees about the career opportunities and programs they offer. Windsor County and surrounding area residents of all ages and various employment levels will be able to look for full or part-time jobs and look ahead to explore careers pathways and the training needed to pursue them.

This year’s Employment Fair has a dual-focus, offering opportunities for jobseekers who are unemployed and those who are under-employed who would like to explore training, professional development opportunities, or simply find a better job.

The WIB is in the process of registering businesses, organizing sponsorships and inviting county high schools, colleges and the general public. By raising awareness of the job opportunities available to graduating high school and college students, companies will have access to well-qualified candidates ready to enter the workforce.

Employer table registration, jobseeker resources, and detailed information can be found by calling Derek Williams at 802-885-8302 or by clicking here.

— Press release