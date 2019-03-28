I-91 exit 6 north on-ramp to close for 2 weeks Detour on Route 5 to Springfield on-ramp
n Monday, April 15, 2019 at 7 a.m. the construction company working on the I-91 bridge over the Williams River in Rockingham will close the Exit 6 northbound on-ramp. The ramp will be closed for two weeks while it is reconstructed to its original grade.
In the meantime motorists will follow a signed detour north on Route 5 to the Exit 7 northbound on-ramp in Springfield.
The ramp is slated re-open on April 26, 2019 at which time all traffic will be switched over to the new I-91 northbound bridge.
