© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

n Monday, April 15, 2019 at 7 a.m. the construction company working on the I-91 bridge over the Williams River in Rockingham will close the Exit 6 northbound on-ramp. The ramp will be closed for two weeks while it is reconstructed to its original grade.

In the meantime motorists will follow a signed detour north on Route 5 to the Exit 7 northbound on-ramp in Springfield.

The ramp is slated re-open on April 26, 2019 at which time all traffic will be switched over to the new I-91 northbound bridge.