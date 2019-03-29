Chester Select Board agenda for April 3, 2019

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the March 6, 2018 Select Board meeting and March 6, 2019 executive session

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Town Plan Public Hearing

5. Sale on the Green Update; Nancy Davis

6. Green Mountain Power; Pinnacle Power Plan

7. Paper of Record

8. Sign Annual Financial Plan for Town Highways

9. Planning Commission Appointment

10. First Class Liquor Licenses: Pizza Stone; Heritage Deli; Stone Hearth Inn; Free Range Restaurant; Fullerton Inn

11. Second Class Liquor Licenses: Lisai’s Chester Market; Dollar General; Meditrina Wine & Cheese

12. Outside Consumption: Pizza Stone; Stone Hearth Inn; Fullerton Inn

13. Entertainment Permits: Pizza Stone; Stone Hearth Inn

14. New Business/ Next Agenda

15. Executive Session; Attorney Opinion Re: Signage Contract

16. Executive Session; Offer on Tomasso Property

17. Executive Session; Town Manager Mid-Year Review

18. Adjourn