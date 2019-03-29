Chester Select Board agenda for April 3, 2019
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 29, 2019 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the March 6, 2018 Select Board meeting and March 6, 2019 executive session
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. Town Plan Public Hearing
5. Sale on the Green Update; Nancy Davis
6. Green Mountain Power; Pinnacle Power Plan
7. Paper of Record
8. Sign Annual Financial Plan for Town Highways
9. Planning Commission Appointment
10. First Class Liquor Licenses: Pizza Stone; Heritage Deli; Stone Hearth Inn; Free Range Restaurant; Fullerton Inn
11. Second Class Liquor Licenses: Lisai’s Chester Market; Dollar General; Meditrina Wine & Cheese
12. Outside Consumption: Pizza Stone; Stone Hearth Inn; Fullerton Inn
13. Entertainment Permits: Pizza Stone; Stone Hearth Inn
14. New Business/ Next Agenda
15. Executive Session; Attorney Opinion Re: Signage Contract
16. Executive Session; Offer on Tomasso Property
17. Executive Session; Town Manager Mid-Year Review
18. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.