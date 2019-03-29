Grafton Select Board agenda for April 1, 2019

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 1, at the Grafton Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda
2. Approve Minutes: March 18, 2019
3. Warrants, as signed, presented to Select Board
4. Highway Report
Excess Weight Permits – Gregory, St Pierre, CAMP Precast, P&L Trucking
5. Service contracts, such as mowing parks and snow removal at Town Hall – discussion.
6. Schedule Special Select Board meeting for April 8 following Special Town Meeting.
7. Public Comment
8. Other Business
9. Date of Next Meeting – April 15, 2019 @ Grafton Garage @ 6:00 PM
10. Adjourn

