Another day, another blintz to sweeten up your week

Sticking with blueberries and the “blintz theme” from last week’s column, I want to offer such a delicious recipe that it should be enjoyed no matter the weather. After the first glance, don’t get overwhelmed by the lengthy ingredients list. I made these just last week for my kids and they are super easy, not to mention absolutely delicious. You can make both the crepes, filling and/or sauce ahead of time if desired to save some time.

Nonstick cooking spray

Crepes:

1/2 cup milk

1 egg

1 tablespoon butter or margarine, melted

1/2 cup flour

1/4 cup cocoa

2 tablespoons sugar

Filling:

1 1/2 cups ricotta cheese

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 egg. beaten

Blueberry Sauce:

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1/2 cup apple juice

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Heat oven to 375-degrees F. Grease an 8 or 9-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

For the crepes, whisk milk, egg and butter until well combined. Add flour, cocoa and sugar and whisk until smooth; set aside.

Spray a 6-inch, nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place over medium high heat. When hot, pour a 2-tablespoon measure crepe batter into hot pan and tilt on all sides until the bottom is completely covered.

Cook 10 seconds and flip to cook an additional 10 seconds. Remove to a platter and repeat until all batter is used, spraying once or twice again to prevent crepes from sticking if needed. Make sure you do not stack crepes when hot or they will stick.

In a large bowl, combine ricotta and cream cheeses together with powdered sugar, lemon juice and egg until well incorporated.

Fill each crepe with equal amounts of cheese filling. Make a “log” down the middle of each crepe and fold, tuck ends and firmly roll each crepe.

Using same skillet, grease once again with spray and place over medium high heat.

Place 2-3 filled crepes into pan and brown on all sides. Continue until all crepes are browned and place in prepared pan.

Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes and immediately remove.

While baking, make blueberry sauce by add all ingredients to a medium saucepan, stir well and cook over medium heat. Once boiling, stir almost constantly until the sauce has thickened. Remove from heat.

To serve, place one or two blintzes on a place and top with blueberry sauce.